A renowned paranormal investigator has died under mysterious circumstances while touring with the infamous Annabelle doll, said to be demonically possessed. Dan Rivera, 54, a U.S. Army veteran and star of Travel Channel’s Most Haunted Places, collapsed shortly after wrapping up a sold-out stop in Gettysburg on his “Devils on the Run” tour. Rivera had been travelling across the U.S. with the haunted doll, said to inspire The Conjuring movies, alongside the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR).

First responders were called to Rivera’s hotel Sunday night, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause remains unknown, though authorities say the death appears non-suspicious. He was found alone in his room.

Rivera had showcased Annabelle — once claimed by Ed and Lorraine Warren to have stabbed a cop and caused car crashes — at multiple venues. Earlier this year, conspiracy theorists bizarrely linked the doll to a prison escape and fire in Louisiana.

As investigations continue, Annabelle’s chilling legacy only seems to grow darker.