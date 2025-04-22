Patanjali, Ramdev agree to take down video of ‘Sharbat Jihad’ against Hamdard’s Rooh Afza after Delhi High Court calls it shocking

The Delhi High Court has come down hard on Baba Ramdev for his remarks of ‘Sharbat Jihad’ against Rooh Afza brand of rose syrup by Hamdard. Hearing a defamation suit brought by Hamdard against Ramdev, the HC said, “Shocks conscience of Court, this is indefensible”, on the remark.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Hamdard, stated that Ramdev’s statement was not merely disagreement with the product but was also trying to create a communal divide.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar appeared for Ramdev. He stated during the hearing that Patanjali and Ramdev will pull down all concerned videos and advertisements. Nayar informed the court on behalf of Patanjali and Ramdev that all the impugned advertisements, whether print or video, shall be taken down by Patanjali and Ramdev.

The High Court has asked Baba Ramdev to place on record an affidavit undertaking that he shall not issue any statements or advertisements or social media posts in the future that Hamdard is aggrieved by.