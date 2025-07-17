Patna, Bihar: Murder convict on parole shot dead inside hospital ICU, crime caught on CCTV

In Patna, Bihar, another murder in broad daylight has shocked the city. A murder convict on parole who was getting treatment in the Paras Hospital was shot dead by some men. The incident was caught on the hospital’s CCTV.

The video shows 4 men walking into a hospital room, firing multiple shots and then fleeing easily, without facing any resistance from anyone.

CCTV Footage Reveals How Murder Convict On Parole Shot Dead In Patna Hospital

As per reports, the victim, Chandan Mishra, was a convict serving time in the Beur Jail. He was on medical parole and getting treatment in the ICU when he was killed. Mishra soon succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Patna Central SP Diksha has stated that the incident appears to be one of old personal enmity. A probe has been ordered. The Congress party has used the CCTV video to raise questions on the law and order situation in Bihar under the current NDA government.