Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna offers hair at Tirumala, offers Rs 17 lakhs for Annadanam and serves at the temple after her son’s safe recovery from fire incident 

Anna Lezhneva Konidela, the wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and movie star Pawan Kalyan, has offered her hair at the Tirumala Tirupati temple after the safe recovery of her younger son Mark Shankar from a fire incident at his school in Singapore.

On April 8, Mark Shankar, the youngest son of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva, had suffered serious injuries in a fire incident at a cooking school in Singapore. Pawan Kalyan had rushed to Singapore to attend his son, who is only 8 years old.

A 10-year-old girl had died in the incident. The fire occured at a shophouse where staff and pupils from a cooking school were present. The trapped children and adults were rescued by local bystanders and workers in the building. Later, the government of Singapore rewarded 4 Indian migrant workers who had risked their lives to rescue the children.

Anna Lezhneva Konidela had prayed at the Tirumala temple for the safe recovery of her son. As a part of her religious offering, she got her head tonsured at the temple, donated Rs 17 lakhs for Annadanam services at the temple and participated in the Seva.