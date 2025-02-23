PCB accuses ICC of playing India’s national anthem during AUS vs ENG in Lahore

During the Australia vs England match in Lahore during the ongoing Champions Trophy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced an embarrassing situation when Indian National Anthem was played ahead of the match. Now, the PCB has blamed International Cricket Council (ICC) for this.

PCB has also sent a letter to ICC demanding an explanation for the mix-up that took place in Pakistan.

Notably, ahead of the Australia-England game, after the two teams lined up, instead of playing the England national anthem, “God Save the King,” the Indian anthem was played for a few seconds.

India is not playing in Pakistan during the ongoing Champions Trophy despite Pakistan being the host. All of India’s matches will be played in Dubai during the tournament. The venue for the Final is still not finalised because of this as if India will make the final, they will not travel to the host country Pakistan for the event.