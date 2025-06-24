PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti hails Iran as the leader of the Muslim world, says it forced USA and Israel to their knees

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday, June 23, stated that the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has upgraded the leadership position of Tehran in the Muslim World. She appreciated the courage of Iran, stating that although Iran does not possess nuclear weapons, it held its ground and forced the US and Israel to retreat.

“I salute the courage and determination of the Iranian leadership, its armed forces and people for fighting this war. They did not have nuclear weapons, the only weapon they had is the belief and the desire for martyrdom,” the former chief minister told PTI.

Mufti said the war has propelled Iran to the leadership role of the Muslim world.

“This war has given Iran the leadership role of the Muslim world, although the other Muslim countries did nothing more than lip service. America was in the habit of attacking the Muslim countries at will, be it Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya or Syria. However, today the US was dealt a defeat to its endeavour of attacking the Muslim countries,” she added.

