Sunday, November 24, 2024

Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte says she has hired an assassin to kill country’s President

On Saturday, November 23, Vice President of Philippines, Sara Duterte revealed that she has hired assassins to kill the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, his wife, and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed. In a brazen speech, Duterte said that her threat should not be taken as a joke.

The assassination threat from Sara Duterte came after the House of Representatives decided to detain her Chief of Staff Zuleika Lopez. Duterte said that she already has an assassin in place for President Marcos.

Security officials responsible for President Marcos’ security have tightened his security after the threat from his own Vice-President.

Notably, Marcos and Duterte ran together in the campaign during 2022 elections but soon fell out.


