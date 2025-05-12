Tuesday, August 12, 2025

PIB debunks viral infographic with CNN logo on India-Pakistan conflict, calls it a part of propaganda campaign

The fact checking arm of Press Information Bureau, PIB Fact Check, busted a viral image with CNN logo with incorrect details of losses borne by India vis-a-vis Pakistan.

Taking to X, the PIB Fact Check stated that the viral image comparing losses of India and Pakistan is fake and a part of propaganda campaign to muddle facts.

The PIB Fact Check also stated that CNN never ran a story or inforgraphics comparing losses on both sides.

Pakistan suffered a humiliating rout as India’s precision strikes dismantled its terror infrastructure. The Indian Armed Forces displayed unmatched supremacy, turning Pakistani aggression into a strategic blunder. Over 11 PAF airbases, including one perilously close to Pakistan’s nuclear strategic command, were bombed by India, forcing Pakistan to seek urgent US intervention to broker a ceasefire with India.

