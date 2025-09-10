A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has reached the Supreme Court, demanding the cancellation of the India–Pakistan T20 clash scheduled in Dubai on September 14 as part of the Asia Cup. The plea, filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, argues that holding a cricket match with Pakistan so soon after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor undermines national dignity and disrespects the sacrifices of Indian civilians and soldiers.

The petitioners contend that cricket cannot be placed above national interest, the safety of citizens, or the valour of the armed forces. They stress that sporting ties with Pakistan at this moment risk sending a wrong signal to the nation and the world.

In addition, the PIL seeks enforcement of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. The petition has been moved through advocates Sneha Rani, Abhishek Verma, and Md. Anas Chaudhary.