As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his Independence Day speech. He posted a message on X inviting thoughts and ideas to be included in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15.

PM Modi said that citizens can make their submissions on the Open Forums on MyGov portal and the NaMo App.

As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians!



What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s Independence Day speech?



Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App…… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2025

The PM also shared links to where citizens can post their thoughts. As per the MyGov portal, the last date for submitting ideas is 12 August.