PM Modi arrives in Mauritius to a grand welcome by PM Ramgoolam and 200 dignitaries

Early on the morning of March 11, Tuesday, PM Modi arrived in Mauritius for his 2-day visit. The Indian Prime Minister was welcomed in a grand gesture by Mauritius PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Deputy PM, Chief Justice, Leader of Opposition and a total of 200 dignitaries who had come to the airport in Port Louis.

The welcoming team also had lawmakers, religious leaders and diplomats.

“Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors. Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening”, PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi will attend the National Day celebrations in Mauritius as the Chief Guest.