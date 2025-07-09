In a landmark moment for India-Namibia relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian award—the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis—during his maiden visit to the African nation. The honour, named after a resilient desert plant unique to Namibia, symbolises endurance, strength, and timeless leadership.

“It is a matter of immense pride to receive this honour on behalf of 140 crore Indians,” said PM Modi, expressing heartfelt gratitude to President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and the Namibian people. Instituted in 1995, the award recognises extraordinary contributions to peace, justice, and global development.

President Ndaitwah lauded Modi’s leadership, citing his global efforts in socio-economic upliftment and his role in strengthening India-Namibia ties.

The award marks Modi’s 27th international honour—and his fourth in this ongoing tour—underlining his rising stature on the world stage.

During bilateral talks, the two leaders signed four key MoUs and discussed expanding cooperation in digital tech, defence, agriculture, education, critical minerals, and healthcare. PM Modi also thanked Namibia for supporting Project Cheetah, India’s ambitious wildlife initiative.

This is only the third time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Namibia, making the occasion all the more historic.