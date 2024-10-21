PM Modi degree case: SC dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons in the defamation case

On Monday, October 21, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash the summons issued to former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam PAdmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed against him by Gujarat University. The defamation case was filed against the former Delhi CM for repeatedly questioning the authenticity of PM Modi’s educational degrees.

A Supreme Court bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice SVN Bhatti noted, ““The complaint filed by respondent (Gujarat University) pertained not only to the present petitioner but also Sanjay Singh whose plea was dismissed by this court on April 8, 2024. We must be consistent with that approach.”

Sanjay Singh, AAP MP, who is co-accused in the case, had earlier filed a similar petition in the apex court in April this year. He also wasn’t given any relief by the Court.

The trial against Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh is currently pending before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) at Gheekata in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.