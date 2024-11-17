Sunday, November 17, 2024

PM Modi gives thumbs up to ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film, says fake narrative can only persist for limited time

On Sunday (17th November), Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film based on the 2002 Godhra carnage and the eventual riots that ensued as a result of the tragic incident.

While reacting to a positive tweet about the film, PM Modi emphasised, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it.”

“A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” he added.

