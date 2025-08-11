Monday, August 11, 2025

PM Modi has a discussion with Ukrainian President Zelsnskyy amidst Trump’s threat to India over buying Russian oil

During the past few days, US President Donald Trump has been imposing tariffs after tariffs on India and his stated reason in that India is still buying Russian Oil. However, everyone knows that the real reason behind the tariffs is India refusing to credit the megalomaniac US President with the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

However, Indian PM Modi’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky has changed the game. Zelensky wrote, “I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people.”

Zelensky surrendering to that Indian theme highlights how he needs Indians.

