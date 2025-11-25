PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya for historic Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ram Temple, hails it as a culmination of 500-year yajna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning, November 25, to attend a very significant religious program at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The most important part of his visit is the ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag atop the Ram Temple during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta, which falls between 11:52 a.m. and 12:35 p.m., a 32-minute period associated with Abhijit, the birth nakshatra of Lord Rama and an extremely sacred one.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister upon his arrival for the historic event.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said Ayodhya was witnessing a defining moment in India’s civilisational journey, with the spirit of Lord Ram echoing across the nation and reaching hearts around the world. He said devotees were experiencing a rare sense of spiritual fulfilment, as wounds carried for generations were finally being healed and centuries of anguish giving way to peace. Calling it the culmination of a sacred resolve, he remarked that what the country was witnessing today was the completion of a spiritual endeavour whose flame had remained alive in the hearts of devotees for nearly 500 years.

PM Modi’s arrival and roadshow

PM Modi arrived at Saket College by helicopter from Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya. From there, he joined a 1-kilometre-long roadshow through the city.

VIDEO | Ayodhya: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Dhwajarohan Utsav, with crowds lining the route to greet him as preparations for the flag-hoisting ceremony gather momentum.





The roadshow featured welcome ceremonies at 12 different locations, where large crowds gathered to greet him warmly. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister, and the city was vibrant with devotion and festivity.

The Special Flag for Ram Temple

The flag to be hoisted atop Ram Mandir is a triangular saffron flag, in pure keshariya resmi silk, 10 feet high and 20 feet in length. It carries powerful symbols: a radiant sun representing Lord Ram’s valour, the sacred ‘Om’ sign, and the kovidar tree.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The triangular saffron flag to be hoisted atop the Ram Mandir is 10 feet high and 20 feet long, featuring the radiant sun symbolizing Lord Ram's valor, the 'Om' sign, and the kovidar tree. It represents dignity, unity, cultural continuity, and the ideals

The flag represents dignity, unity, continuity of culture, and ideals for which Ram Rajya stood. This will fly atop the Shikhara of the temple, constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara style of architecture and surrounded by an 800-metre parikrama inspired by South Indian architecture.

Ceremony and Rituals

This day is not only the flag-hoisting event but also traditionally marks Ram Vivah as per the Hindu calendar. The Dhwajarohan ceremony will be led by 108 Acharyas, guided by respected Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri. At several places in Ayodhya, Ramdhun is being played to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and devotional feeling among all who attend the celebrations.

Security and large attendance

Ahead of the event, security in Ayodhya was significantly increased. Around 6,970 security personnel, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams, have been deployed to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the celebrations. Over 7,000 guests have been invited for the Dhwajarohan Utsav, attracting huge numbers of devotees and visitors to the temple premises.

PM Modi’s Temple Visits

PM Modi will visit temples apart from flag hoisting, during his visit the PM Modi will visit some other temples situated at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi campus, including Saptmandir, Sheshavtar Mandir, Mata Annapurna Mandir, and Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, and offer prayers there.

This part of the visit highlights the growing spiritual importance of Ayodhya as a destination for pilgrims from all over India and the world. This is a historic day to celebrate the cultural and spiritual heritage of Ayodhya and to mark the nearing completion of the grand Ram Temple construction, symbolising unity and devotion for millions.