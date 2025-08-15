PM Modi: Naxal terrorism reduced from 125 districts to 20 districts, Red corridor has become Green corridor of development.

During his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how Naxal terrorism is at the brink of being wiped out from India.

PM Modi said that from 125 districts at one point, Naxalism has now been reduced to just 20 districts. He highlighted that what was once known as ‘Red Corridor’ due to the left wing terrorism, has now become Green corridor of development.

PM Modi said that the youth which was earlier suffering due to Naxalism is now working on India’s development and bringing laurels to the country at the Olympics. He said that this is a tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda that the tribals of those areas are now becoming free from leftist terror and are on the path of development.