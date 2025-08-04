PM Modi pays homage to former CM of Jharkhand Shibu Soren, meets his family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Shibu Soren, the founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, who passed away on Monday (4th August).

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.”

In visuals shared by him, PM Modi was seen consoling the incumbent CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren and offering his condolences.

Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.@HemantSorenJMM@JMMKalpanaSoren pic.twitter.com/nUG9w56Umc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

Shibu Soren was a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha at the time of his death. He has been a Lok Sabha MP between 1980 and 1984, 1989 and 1998, and from 2002 to 2019.

The former CM of Jharkhand was found guilty of kidnapping and murder of his ex-personal secretary, Shashinath Jha, in 2006. A year later, Shibu Soren was acquitted by the Delhi High Court.