PM Modi persuaded Putin not to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine: Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister

Poland’s Deputy Foreign minister Władysław T. Bartoszewski has stated that PM Modi had played a crucial role in the early days of the Ukraine-Russia war, persuading President Putin of Russia not to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Władysław T. Bartoszewski is attending the Raisina Dialogue at New Delhi that commences from today.

“First of all, it’s my third time at the Raisina, and it’s a fantastic conference – the most important international relations conference in Asia, and everybody comes here. Last year, there were 3,000 people here. It is a key forum for global discussions on international relations”, he stated to media.