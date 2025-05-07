PM Modi postpones 3-Nation visit to Croatia, Norway, Netherlands after Operation Sindoor

Following Indian strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), PM Modi has postponed his scheduled official visits to European countries Croatia, Norway, and Netherlands. The visit was scheduled for later this month. Notably, on May 7, early morning, under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India struck 9 terror camps, 4 inside Pakistan and 5 inside PoJK.

Over 80 terrorists have been reported dead in the strikes so far with the number expected to rise. The strikes came in response to the dreaded terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir in which 26 innocent tourists were massacred by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Earlier, after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, PM Modi had cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and had cancelled his planned visit to Russia for their Victory Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched. He will also chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS).