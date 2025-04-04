PM Modi to inaugurate the new Pamban Rail bridge at Rameshwaram on Ram Navami

PM Modi will inaugurate the New Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge at Rameshwaram on Ram Navami on April 6.

PM Modi will also flag off the new Rameshwaram-Tambaram train service and witness the bridge’s operational demonstration, as per reports.

The ₹550 crore vertical lift sea bridge connects Rameswaram to the mainland. It is an engineering marvel with 100 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span to allow ships to pass.

The bridge is designed with dual tracks, stainless steel reinforcement and special coatings for durability in marine conditions. The new Pamban Bridge has been built alongside the old one to ensure seamless rail & maritime traffic.

Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for over a century. It was decommissioned in December 2022 due to corrosion. The new bridge is built at a cost of ₹535 crores by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). It’s designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed.