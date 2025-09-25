Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on September 26 at 11 AM via video conferencing. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also directly transfer ₹10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling ₹7,500 crore.

The scheme, an initiative of the Government of Bihar, is aimed at making women Aatmanirbhar and promoting women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of ₹10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to ₹2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilized in areas of the choice of the beneficiary including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

The scheme will be community driven in which, along with financial support, community resource persons connected to Self Help Groups will provide training to support their endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in the State.

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will feature a statewide program across multiple administrative levels in the State —district, block, cluster, and village—with over 1 crore women witnessing the programme.