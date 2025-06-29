PM Modi to visit 5 nations, attend BRICS summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a 5-nation visit in July 2025, beginning with Ghana on 2nd-3rd July. This would be his maiden visit to Ghana and the first ever visit by an Indian PM after more than 30 years.

He would talk with the President of Ghana to explore avenues to enhance cooperation in trade, defence, energy, and development. The trip will also consolidate India’s relations with ECOWAS and the African Union.

Then, on 3rd-4th July, he will travel to Trinidad and Tobago. It will be his first visit to the nation as PM. He will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

PM Modi will also address a joint session of Parliament. He will proceed to Argentina from 4th-5th July to discuss issues of defence, trade, energy, and agriculture with President Javier Milei.

Thereafter, he will travel to Brazil for the BRICS Summit from 5th to 8th july and a state visit. He will have an encounter with President Lula da Silva and participate in important global deliberations.

On the last leg, Modi will travel to Namibia on 9th July to meet President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and deliver his speech to its Parliament with the objective of strengthening India-Namibia relations.