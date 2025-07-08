Politicians in power start thinking of themselves as kings: Madras HC in the case of former DMK Minister making offensive remarks against Hindu religion

Even though the Tamil Nadu Police has closed all related complaints in the case of former DMK minister K Ponmudi making offensive and vulgar remarks, Madras High Court has decided to keep pending its suo motu case against former him open.

Justice P Velmurugan, hearing the matter, remarked that politicians in power should not see themselves as kings or queens entitled to sovereign immunity.

The honourable Judge said, “Everyone taking a mic in public must understand. A strong message should go. So many things are being said, as if they (politicians) are the kings of this country. Whatever they say, (they think) they can do no wrong. The court cannot watch these things silently.”

Notably, in a speech, DMK leader Ponmudy cracked a ‘joke’ that a sex worker asks a man whether he is Shaivite or Vaishnavite before going on to describe sex positions as per man’s religion.