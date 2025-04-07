Price of LPG cylinders raised by Rs 50, excise duty on petrol and diesel hiked by Rs 2

The government has increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 50, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri informed on Monday, April 7.

Minister Puri stated that from 500, the price of LPG cylinders will go up to 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries) and for others it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853.

It is notable here that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were recently reduced by Rs 41 by Oil Marketing Companies, reducing the price of 19-litre commercial cylinder to Rs 1762 in Delhi and Rs 1714 in Mumbai.

Earlier today, the government has also hiked the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2. However, the price hike won’t directly impact consumers and will be borne by oil marketing companies.