Protest march held in Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calls off campaign in ‘solidarity’

A protest march was organised in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli Defence Forces on Friday.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Kashmir holding portraits of Nasrallah and raising slogans against Israel. Not just men, but a large number of women also participated in the protests, chanting slogans in support of Hezbollah.

#WATCH | A protest march was held in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF). pic.twitter.com/EhTYAMFKRd — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also called off her political campaign scheduled for Sunday in “solidarity” with ‘martyrs’ of Lebanon and Gaza. “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” she tweeted.

Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 28, 2024

Earlier today, Israel officially confirmed that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah died in the operation. Confirming the development, IDF tweeted, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.”

As per Israeli sources, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated yesterday in the bombing operation, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.

After the airstrikes, IDF sources had said that the strikes targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was believed to be at the command centre at the time. The Israeli airstrike on the Hezbollah base in Beirut shook the Lebanon capital, covering the city in smoke and dust.



