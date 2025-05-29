Pune Porsche case accused Doctor now arrested in kidney transplant racket

Tainted Dr Ajay Taware, who is in judicial custody at Yerwada Central Jail on the allegations of swapping the blood samples of the accused in the Pune Porsche Case, has now been arrested in a kidney transplant racket.

Pune crime branch has taken him into custody in connection with the 2022 kidney transplant racket at the Ruby Hall Clinic, a leading private hospital. At the time, Taware was head of the Regional Authorisation Committee that approved kidney transplants.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingale said, “We have taken Dr Ajay Taware into custody in the kidney racket case and he will be produced before the court today.”

Police believe that he may have misused his position, and may have played a key role in the malpractice.