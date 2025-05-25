Ajay Taware, doctor accused in Pune Porsche case, now found linked to kidney transplant racket, was earlier protected by NCP MLA

Tainted Dr Ajay Taware, who is in judicial custody at Yerwada Central Jail on the allegations of swapping the blood samples of the accused in the Pune Porsche Case, has also been linked to a kidney transplant racket.

Pune Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar confirmed during a press briefing on Friday (23rd May) that Dr Taware will be made a co-accused in the kidney transplant racket involving a private hospital.

“A probe committee headed by a retired judge was constituted to investigate the kidney racket following a complaint registered at Koregaon Park Police Station,” the Commissioner said.

The committee has submitted its findings to the state government which indicate Dr Taware’s involvement in the kidney racket after which he will officially made a co-accused.

The racket was uncovered after police received a complaint filed by Dr Sanjog Sitaram Kadam, Deputy Director of the Health Services Board regarding illegal financial transactions during a transplant procedure.

An investigation carried out based on the complaint exposed an entire network involving private hospital staff, brokers, donors and recipients. Around 15 persons have been indicted based on the complaint.

As per reports, during the investigation of the Pune Porsche Case, some documents were uncovered which linked Dr Taware to a transplant scam.

Dr Taware headed an eight-member transplant approval committee during the time the alleged illegal activities were carried out.

In April 2025, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) suspended registrations of Dr Ajay Taware, Sassoon General Hospital’s former head of forensic sciences department, and Dr Shrihari Halnor, former casualty medical officer (CMO).

Dr Taware was reinstated as SGM medical superintendent

Dr Taware was reportedly asked to step down in April 2022 as the medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital after an illegal organ transplant case was exposed at Ruby Hall Clinic in March 2022.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed by a widow alleging that she was promised ₹15 lakh in exchange for a kidney.

However, Dr Taware was reinstated as the superintendent of SGH in December 2023 on the recommendation of NCP MLA Sunil Tingre. Tingre wrote a recommendation letter to medical education minister Hasan Mushrif for reinstatement of Dr Taware.

“Dr Ajay Taware, known to me, is a professor and head of the forensic medicine department. He has handled the post of medical superintendent and performed commendable duties during the Covid pandemic. Therefore, I request that appropriate action be taken at your level to appoint him as the medical superintendent of Sassoon hospital,” the letter read.

Pune Porsche Case

The hit-and-run case that happened on 19th May 2024, in Maharashtra’s Pune in which a 17-year-old son of a builder, Vishal Agarwal of Brahma Realty and Infrastructure, rammed his Porsche Taycan car into a vehicle in an inebriated state and killed two people named Aneesh Awadhia and Ashwini Koshta.

The case sparked widespread public outrage as multiple cover-up attempts were made in the case and the accused was granted bail within 15 hours of the incident.

Dr Shrihari Halnor was the CMO who attended to the accused after the accident. According to Pune Police, Dr Halnor swapped the blood samples on the instruction of Taware.

Both were arrested on 27th May 2024, after the accused teenager’s blood sample test conducted at two hospitals gave different results. The results confirmed the Pune Police’s suspicion that the samples at the Sassoon hospital were swapped.