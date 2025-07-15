Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile board rejects police plea to try 17-year-old as adult

In a significant development in the Pune Porsche crash case, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has rejected the police plea to try the 17-year-old accused as an adult. The minor, son of a prominent realtor, was allegedly drunk and speeding a Porsche when he crashed into a bike in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar on May 19, 2024, killing two software engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

The prosecution had strongly argued that the minor committed a “heinous offence” under the Juvenile Justice Act, pointing to IPC sections like 304 (culpable homicide) and 467 (forgery), which carry sentences of over 7 years. But the JJB held firm, ruling the teen would be tried only as a juvenile. The defence argued that the law’s intent was reformative, not punitive, and cited Supreme Court precedent to claim the act didn’t meet the technical definition of “heinous.”

Meanwhile, a parallel scandal unfolded when police revealed that the minor’s blood sample had been replaced with his mother’s. Ten people, including doctors and his parents, are now facing criminal charges. The verdict has reignited debates on privilege, justice, and accountability.