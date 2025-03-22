Pune shocker: Man kills 3-year-old son over suspicions of wife’s alleged extramarital affair

A 38-year-old tech professional in Pune, driven by suspicion of his wife’s alleged extramarital affair, took a horrifying step—his three-and-a-half-year-old son became the tragic victim. The child’s throat was slit, and his body was discarded in a forested area.

Himmat Madhav Tiketi was the only son of Madhav Tiketi and Swaroopa, a family originally from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The shocking crime occurred in Pune’s Chandan Nagar, where the father was later found intoxicated in a lodge.

According to police, Madhav suspected his wife of infidelity, leading to a heated argument on Thursday afternoon. Consumed by rage and suspicion, he left the house, taking his young son with him. He spent hours drinking at a bar before heading to a supermarket and later making his way to a secluded forest area near Chandan Nagar.

As time passed without any word from them, Swaroopa became increasingly worried. By late night, she approached the Chandan Nagar police station to file a missing persons report for her husband and son.

CCTV footage provided crucial leads. At 2:30 PM on Thursday, Madhav was seen with his son, but by 5:00 PM, he appeared alone, purchasing clothes.

Using mobile tracking, police traced Madhav to a lodge, where he was found heavily intoxicated. Upon sobering up, he confessed to the gruesome murder. Authorities later discovered the crime scene in a nearby forest, where the child’s body was recovered with his throat slit.