Punjab: Farmers protest against Aam Aadmi Party government, block Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

On Monday, October 21, farmers in Punjab launched a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. The protesters blocked Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway in protest.

The farmers are protesting against the Bhagwant Mann-led state government over the paddy procurement process in the state.

Criticising the state government, a farmer said ,”Paddy is not being purchased in the mandi. It has been 15 days and not even a kilo of paddy has been purchased.Paddy is not being lifted. The government has no policy for this.”

Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) had announced that they will start a blockade in Phagwara from Monday if the state government doesn’t resolve their issues with the paddy procurement process.