Punjab: ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans raised at Golden Temple on Bhindranwale’s death anniversary

On June 6, 1984, Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bindranwale was killed inside Golden Temple Complex during Operation Blue Star. On his 41st death anniversary, his supporters gathered at the Golden Temple and raised slogans in support of Khalistan, a separate state for Sikhs.

‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised when pro-Khalistan politician and Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann faction) leader Simranjit Singh Mann reached the Golden Temple on the occasion.

Operation Blue Star was a military operation carried out by the Indian Army, from 1st to 10th June 1984, to flush out armed terrorists led by Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple complex.

