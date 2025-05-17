Punjab: While CM Bhagwant Mann claims 99% villages drugs free in the state, Tarn Taran pharmacist arrested with 85-kg heroin

On Friday, May 17, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that 99 per cent of the drugs had been eradicated from state villages and that government was working to root out the “remaining seed” to make Punjab free of drugs.

Embarrassingly for the AAP CM, Punjab Police’s Tarn Taran unit recovered 85 kg of heroin on the same day from a pharmacist working at a private hospital in the state.

The pharmacist was part of the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI-controlled narco-smuggling module. The pharmacist has been identified as Amanjot Singh, alias Jota Sandhu (30), a resident of Bhittewad village in Amritsar. The seized heroin is valued at Rs 500 Crore.

Amanjot’s residence was reportedly a major storage point for the heroin that was being smuggled from Pakistan through drones.

The racket was being operated by a UK-based handler Lalli, who was pushing Heroin in India at the behest of Pakistan Intelligence Agency ISI.

Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, “The 5-kg heroin was hidden in Amanjot’s scooter. Upon interrogation, he confessed to having concealed 40 kg of heroin in the Sarai Amanat Khan area. Further investigations led to the recovery of another heroin consignment of 40 kg, which was hidden in a washing machine at his house in Bhittewad village.”