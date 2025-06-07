In a fast-unfolding espionage scandal, a Mohali court has extended Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh’s police remand by two more days. Singh, arrested on June 4, is accused of spying for Pakistan’s ISI. Investigators reportedly found 150 suspicious Pakistani numbers on his phone.

Singh, who ran the popular YouTube channel “JaanMahal Video” with over 11 lakh subscribers, allegedly used travel and cooking content as a cover while engaging with Pakistani handlers. Police say he visited Pakistan thrice—2020, 2021, and 2024—where he met Lahore-based vlogger Nasir Dhillon, now under scrutiny for ISI links.

Authorities suspect Singh deleted sensitive data before his arrest. A forensic analysis is underway to recover encrypted communications.

He is also allegedly linked to Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested earlier for spying. Malhotra had been in touch with Danish alias Ehsan-ur-Rahim, a Pakistani High Commission official expelled by India last month.

Once a cook in Europe, Singh is now building a lavish house in his village, raising eyebrows over his unexplained wealth.

Police claim to have busted a “terror-backed espionage network” using social media influencers to mask cross-border spying—a worrying new trend in digital-age warfare.