Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam called boyfriend Raj over 100 times before wedding, saved his name as Sanjay Verma

A significant development has emerged in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on 18th June. The police discovered that Sonam had made approximately 100 calls (around 200 per other reports) to a Sanjay Verma prior to her marriage. During the interrogation of her family by the Meghalaya Police, it was revealed that ‘Sanjay Verma’ was in fact, Raj Kushwaha. Sonam had saved his contact as Sanjay Verma.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Sim from the East Khasi Hills District reported that the call records indicated Sonam had placed over 100 calls to a Sanjay Verma prior to her wedding to Raja. Furthermore, calls continued to be made even after the wedding. When the police attempted to contact the number to locate Sanjay, they found the phone was turned off. The police discovered that Sanjay is actually Sonam’s boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, by persistently connecting the links.

A police team has arrived in Indore to conduct an investigation into the case and is attempting to determine whether the motive behind Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder was the romantic relationship between Sonam and Raj, or if he was killed due to financial greed.