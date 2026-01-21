On the night of 19th January, an attempt to derail the Maharaja Express was foiled near Jaipur after the loco pilot spotted iron angles deliberately placed on the railway track. The pilot brought the train to an emergency halt, averting a major accident.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 pm near a railway crossing close to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in the Shivdaspura area. The Maharaja Express, which is one of India’s most luxurious trains, was travelling from Jaipur towards Sawai Madhopur, carrying foreign tourists as part of its scheduled circuit.

Iron angles placed with intent to derail

According to media reports, five to six iron angles, each around five feet long, were placed across the track. Some of the angles were reportedly weighed down with concrete blocks, signalling an apparent intent to cause maximum damage.

The loco pilot noticed the obstruction in time and immediately applied emergency brakes. The train remained halted for around 35 minutes as railway staff and security teams removed the obstruction and conducted safety checks.

Security agencies rush to spot

Following the alert, teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police reached the location. A dog squad was deployed, and a detailed inspection of the track was carried out before it was declared safe for operations to resume.

A case has been registered against unknown persons at Shivdaspura police station. Further investigation in the matter is underway. Railway officials said all angles were being examined. CCTV footage from nearby locations was being reviewed to identify the culprits.

Not an isolated incident

This was not an isolated incident, as in September last year, a similar attempt to derail the Aravali Express was reported in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district. In that case, a pole was placed on the tracks. Earlier, sabotage attempts were also detected in Ajmer.

In recent months, several trains, including Vande Bharat Express services in Udaipur and Alwar, have faced stone pelting. At the same Alwar location, an attempt was also made to derail a goods train.