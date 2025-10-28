On 27th October, six people, including a woman, a girl and a child, were injured in separate stray dog attacks in Nagar of Deeg district in Rajasthan. All victims were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital where they received treatment.

According to media reports, 28-year-old Suman of Mundoti village became the first victim. She was attacked while heading out to dispose of cow dung. Twenty-one-year-old Veero became the second victim in Fatehpur Kala. She was bitten by the dog on her way to the fields.

Forty-nine-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Irfan, became the third victim. He was bitten near Panwar Marriage Home on Alwar Road. Nineteen-year-old Hari Ram was the fourth victim and he was bitten in front of Bank of Baroda.

In yet another attack, 30-year-old Sonu Saini was bitten by a brown dog while painting near Khatikon ka Kuan. The sixth case involved 15-year-old Moinuddin, who was attacked on Jagadka Road while going to school.

Officials suspect that the dogs involved in the attacks might be rabid. Acting Executive Officer Kamal Chand Sharma said a municipal team has been alerted and efforts are underway to capture the animal.

