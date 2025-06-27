India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai recently lost his cool debate on live television after co-panellist Gaurav Sawant dropped truth bombs about Pakistani mentality and exposed him for his pro-Pakistan narrative.

During one of the recent episodes of ‘Democratic Newsroom’ on India Today, Sardesai passed the buck on the deteriorating relationship between India and Pakistan to historians who dared to catalogue events as they happened, without twisting them to support the leftwing narrative, as was the case during Congress-led regimes.

“We need to break the wall of hatred that’s been building,” Mr Sardesai said, a brazen attempt to discredit a sincere reckoning of the India-Pakistan relationship as partisan and ideologically motivated.

Gaurav Sawant criticised Pakistan



Gaurav Sawant, a co-panellist, tried in vain to knock some senses to Mr Sardesai, reminding him that Pakistanis don’t view Indians favourably and consider themselves to belong to Arab and Turkish lineage.

This was enough to raise the hackles of Sardesai, who was unwilling to allow Gaurav to complete his point, hurling ad hominem attacks at him, taking offence at the language used by Sawant to describe Pakistanis.

What followed was a complete fish market as the host of the Democratic Newsroom failed to rein in Rajdeep, who kept jabbering continuously, clearly hurt by Mr Sawant’s rebuttal to his ‘Aman Ki Asha’ tropes and blaming everyone except Pakistanis for the bad blood between the two countries.