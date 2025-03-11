Ranya Rao’s IPS father to be probed in connection with gold smuggling case

The Karnataka government has initiated an investigation into the involvement of former police officer Ramachandra Rao in a gold smuggling case linked to his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao.

The probe, led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, would assess whether the DGP-rank officer played any role in the illegal activities. The investigation team will also examine allegations that the actor misused protocol and privileges to evade security checks while smuggling gold.

On March 3, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru after seizing 14.8 kilograms of gold valued at ₹12.56 crore. Authorities claim she smuggled the gold from Dubai. Acting on a tip-off, officials had deployed a team at the airport to monitor her arrival.

Following her arrest, a raid at her Lavelle Road apartment resulted in the discovery of additional gold. Investigators suspect she leveraged her stepfather, Ramachandra Rao’s, influence to bypass customs scrutiny. Reports reveal that she travelled to Dubai four times within 15 days, raising concerns about her potential involvement in a larger smuggling operation.