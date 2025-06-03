Reel-mania claims lives again: 6 sisters of a joint family drown in Yamuna River while making videos 

Reel-mania among young adults has claimed lives again. In Agra, six sisters of a family have lost their lives while they were making reels in the water. As per reports, the sisters had gone to bathe in the river earlier today. While shooting video reels in water, they lost balance and were pulled into the current. Their brothers and cousins who were also nearby, tried pulling them out, but the sisters were already in deep current by that time.

2 girls, who were still suspected to be alive, were administered CPR and were taken to hospital in the hopes that they might be revived, but they were declared dead soon after. Local notified some divers in a boat about 2 km away from the place of the incident. When professional divers ventured into the river to look for the girls, they were found around 1.5 km downstream.

The place where the sisters went to bathe is a mere 800 meters away from their home. It is learned that one girl lost balance and got swept away first, and the others were pulled into the current while trying to rescue her.