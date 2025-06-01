Riots, cars burning, chaos on the streets: Paris celebrates PSG’s historic Champions League triumph in a different way

On Sunday, May 31, Paris based football club won their first ever UEFA Champions League title sending their fans into delirium. However, a night of joy turned into a horror show as violence broke out all across Paris after the historic triumph for Luis Enrique and his men.

Numerous fires broke out near PSG’s home ground, Parc des Princes, where thousands of fans had gathered to watch the final, taking place in Munich, on large screens. Rioters set vehicles ablaze, and missiles were hurled at police forces. Police had to resort to tear gas to try and control the crowds.

Riots across Paris after PSG win the Champions League Final…



Do the French do anything else other than riot?😂🇫🇷



pic.twitter.com/sZJE6mu8Mi — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 31, 2025

At the top of the Champs-Élysées, a water cannon was used to protect the Place de l’Étoile, near the landmark Arc de Triomphe.

In the actual game, PSG defeated Inter 5-0 to win the title.