Greater Noida: Woman assaults boy over dog entry into lift, detained after video goes viral

On Thursday (20th February), a woman named Riya Bhattacharya was detained after she assaulted a minor in a residential building in Greater Noida. The incident occurred a day earlier on Wednesday (19th February).

In a video that went viral on social media, the victim could be seen requesting the accused not to bring her pet dog into the lift. The boy, who appeared visibly scared, made heartfelt appeals with folded hands.

The accused refused to comply and instead assaulted the victim. She then manhandled him and shoved the minor out of the lift.

Following social media outrage, accused Riya Bhattacharya was detained. She was booked under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).