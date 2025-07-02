At Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) levelled serious allegations against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the hearing of the National Herald case. ED’s counsel, SV Raju, told the court that Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which publishes the National Herald, had taken a ₹90 crore loan from the Congress party. But instead of repaying it, a conspiracy was hatched to capture assets worth ₹2000 crore by creating a new entity called Young Indian.

The Additional Solicitor General argued that the Congress party’s sole intention was to grab AJL’s vast property. Notably, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi jointly hold a 76% stake in Young Indian.

The ED further alleged that fake rents and advertisements were used to generate illicit funds, termed as “Proceeds of Crime”. When the court questioned why other Congress leaders weren’t named as accused if this was indeed criminal money, the ED responded that the investigation is ongoing and a supplementary charge sheet may be filed. The court has now asked the ED to clearly specify the exact amount considered as Proceeds of Crime.

It’s worth mentioning that this entire case originated from a complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. The court will continue hearings in this matter daily from July 2 to July 8, 2025.