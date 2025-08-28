RSS does not decide everything, would not have taken so long to elect BJP president if we did: Mohan Bhagawat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagawat on Thursday commented on the delay in party elections in BJP, saying that had RSS decided on BJP president, it would not have taken so long. He made the comments while responding to a question on RSS’s role in the elections, saying that the RSS does not decide everything.

Responding to on question on whether RSS decide who will be the next BJP President, Mohan Bhagawat said it is completely wrong to say that RSS decides everything. He said that RSS and BJP have competency in their areas, and both the organisations take their own decisions.

However, he added that RSS can give suggestions, adding that the decision is ultimately taken by the BJP. He then asked, ‘Had we decided, would it have taken so long?’. He added that Sangh does not was to get involve in the matter, telling BJP, ‘take your time’.

He said, “Does RSS decide everything? This is completely wrong. This cannot happen at all. I have been running the Sangh for many years, and they are running the government. Therefore, we can only give advice, not make a decision. If we were deciding, would it take so much time? We do not decide.”

Notably, BJP president JP Nadda’s term ended in January 2023 last year itself, but his term was extended till 2024 due to Lok Sabha elections. Since then his term has been extended further as the party has not called elections to the new president yet. Nadda was included in the 3rd Modi government as it was expected he will be relived of organisational duties soon, but even after a year, he remains party president while holding the union health ministry portfolio.