Sunday, June 29, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBJP begins internal organisational elections, state unit presidents to be appointed first before election...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP begins internal organisational elections, state unit presidents to be appointed first before election of national president

Several states are expected to elect their state unit presidents within the coming week. Following the election of presidents in at least five states, the process to select the national president will commence.

ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated its internal organisational elections, beginning with the appointment of state unit presidents across the country.

According to party sources, the election process in most states is expected to be completed within the next three weeks, while in states like Jharkhand, it is likely to conclude by the end of August.

Several states are expected to elect their state unit presidents within the coming week. Following the election of presidents in at least five states, the process to select the national president will commence.

As per the BJP’s constitution, district presidents are elected after elections are held in half of the party’s mandals (blocks), state presidents are chosen after elections in half of the districts, and the national president is elected only after state presidents have been appointed in at least half of the states.

So far, the BJP has appointed new state presidents in 14 states, while organisational elections are required in a total of 37 states and Union Territories. This indicates that state presidents still need to be appointed in at least 19 more regions.

The BJP will announce the names of the new state presidents for Uttarakhand and Maharashtra on July 1. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has been designated as the election officer for Uttarakhand, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will act as the returning officer for Maharashtra.

Next week, the BJP is expected to announce state unit presidents in several more states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The term of the BJP’s national president JP Nadda officially ended in January 2023. However, in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party leadership extended his tenure until June 2024. With the general elections now concluded and the organisational election process gaining momentum, the appointment of a new national president is likely to take place soon.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bangladesh: Hindu woman raped at knifepoint in Cumilla wants to withdraw the case saying she wants peace in the country

OpIndia Staff -

Ujjain Love Jihad: Jafar and his friend were blackmailing a minor Hindu girl, members of Hindu group thrash them, case registered

OpIndia Staff -

Puri Rath Yatra stampede: Odisha govt orders transfer of officials, two cops suspended, probe launched

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Sahiba Bano becomes Khushi Tiwari to lure Hindu man after he disclosed his wealth in Aniruddhacharya’s show, then kills him with husband’s...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC issues show cause notice to party MLA Madan Mitra over his comments blaming the victim of law college rape case, says his comments...

OpIndia Staff -

Internal rift widens in TMC after Kolkata rape case, Kalyan Banerjee drags Mohua Moitra’s recent marriage after she called him misogynist, calls her ‘most...

OpIndia Staff -

Those who imposed emergency murdered the constitution: Here are the highlights from the 123rd episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

OpIndia Staff -

Puri Jagannath Ratha Yatra: Read how over 1500 RSS Swayamsevaks provided various services to the devotees

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Three women arrested for attempt to convert students outside a school in Raipur, insulted Hindu Gods and claimed Christianity will make them smarter

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar police arrest Aryan for morphing and circulating obscene photos of Hindu girls on Instagram; Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com