Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on several regions of Ukraine including Kyiv

Russia fired several missiles and drones on Ukraine.
Russia launched a fresh missile attack on Ukraine on Sunday (28th September). A barrage of missiles and drones was launched by Moscow on several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv. At least four people have reportedly died, while several have been injured in the deadly attack.

As per reports, Ukraine’s military said that 595 drones and 48 missiles were launched by Russia overnight, out of which 568 drones and 43 missiles were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defence system. The Russian air strike included Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-M, and Kinzhal systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the attack lasted over 12 hours and inflicted severe damage to the infrastructure, a cardiology clinic, factories and residential buildings. He said that apart from Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions also came under the attack.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict transformed into a full-fledged war in February 2022after Russia launched a full-scale nvasion of Ukraine and started occupying more of its territories after annexing Crimea in 2014. This is the biggest conflict in Europe since the World War II.

