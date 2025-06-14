Russia returns 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in largest repatriation since war began, no progress on ceasefire

In a significant development on Friday, June 13, 2025, Russia handed over the bodies of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers—marking the largest such repatriation since the war began. This move follows last month’s tentative peace agreement brokered during talks in Istanbul.

However, Moscow claims the exchange was one-sided, alleging that Ukraine has so far returned only 27 Russian bodies. Kyiv, on the other hand, says forensic teams are still working to identify the remains before returning them. The two nations had earlier agreed to a broader deal involving the exchange of up to 6,000 fallen soldiers and the release of young and ailing prisoners from both sides.

#ÚPDATE "Ukraine received another 1,200 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel," Kyiv's headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war wrote on social media. — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 14, 2025

Meanwhile, the European Union has extended its temporary protection scheme for Ukrainian refugees until March 2027. Currently, over 4.3 million Ukrainians are registered within the EU. Despite diplomatic overtures, fighting on the frontlines continues unabated, and a ceasefire remains elusive.