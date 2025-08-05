Russia slams Trump’s tariff threat to India, calls pressure ‘illegal’

On 5th August (local time), Russia hit back at US President Donald Trump’s fresh threats against India over its trade ties with Moscow, terming them “illegal” and “unacceptable”. The response from the Kremlin came just after Trump warned of revised tariffs on India for continuing oil and defence purchases from Russia.

Speaking to the media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “trying to force countries to stop trading with Russia is illegal” and reiterated that sovereign nations have the right to decide their trade partners. “We hear many statements that are in fact threats,” Peskov said, adding that Russia sees such US warnings as coercive attempts that violate international norms.

India earlier responded sharply and accused the US and EU of unjustly targeting New Delhi. “India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” said the Ministry of External Affairs. On 1st August, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.