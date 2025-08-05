On 4th August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement in reply to the targeted attack on India by the President of the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia. The MEA pointed out that India started importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. At that time, the United States actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening the stability of global energy markets, the MEA added.

The MEA clearly said that, like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security, and called the attack on India unjustified and unreasonable.

The MEA emphasised that India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. “They are a necessity compelled by the global market situation,” the MEA added. The ministry further pointed out that the nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia, which is not even a vital national compulsion for them.

Not to forget, in May 2024, US Ambassador Garcetti, on India buying Russian oil, said that India bought Russian oil because the US wanted somebody to buy it. He added that there was no Price Cap violation and the US did not want oil prices to go up.

"India brought Russian Oil, because we wanted somebody to buy Russian oil…", says US ambassador Garcetti on India buying Russian oil ; Adds,'no Price Cap violation, we did not want oil prices to go up..' pic.twitter.com/it3zku9Hbs — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 11, 2024

The ministry noted that in 2024 alone, the European Union had bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia. Furthermore, trade in services between the EU and Russia in 2023 stood at around Euro 17.2 billion. “This is significantly more than India’s total trade with Russia that year or subsequently,” the ministry added. Furthermore, in 2024, EU imports of LNG reached a record 16.5 million tonnes, up from 15.21 million tonnes in 2022 when the conflict started. Europe and Russia not only trade in energy but also in fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment.

Speaking about the United States, the ministry pointed out that even the US has continued imports from Russia, which include uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers and chemicals.

EU sanctions on Indian refinery

In July this year, the EU imposed its 18th round of sanctions on Russia, and India’s Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat, owned by Nayara Energy, was one of the companies that faced sanctions. Notably, 49% of the stake in Nayara Energy is owned by Russia’s Rosneft. Following the sanctions, Microsoft abruptly suspended services to Nayara Energy and the company had to approach the Delhi High Court to get them restored. Despite the fact that Microsoft is a US-based company and was not obliged to follow the sanctions imposed by the EU, the services were suspended. Microsoft restored the services ahead of the hearing at the Delhi High Court, but only after keeping Nayara Energy away from accessing its own proprietary data and services for over a week.

Refined ‘Russian oil’ sold by India in open market is not ‘Russian’ anymore

In a recent Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump accused India of selling refined Russian oil in the open market to make profits and threatened to impose higher tariffs on Indian products.

Source: Truth Social

Trump said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

However, Trump failed to accept the fact that once refined by Indian refineries, Russian oil is no longer “Russian” as per EU Council regulations. The fact had already been stated by MEA Dr S Jaishankar in 2023, citing European Union Council Regulation 833/2014 while replying to a media query about the remark made by Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, who wanted the EU to act against India for selling refined “Russian oil”.

From time to time, Dr S. Jaishankar has reiterated that the Government of India will act according to the energy needs of the country. The people of India deserve to get affordable fuel, and India will do everything to ensure affordability.