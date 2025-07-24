Russian An-24 aircraft carrying 49 people goes missing in the country’s far-east region near China border

A Russian aircraft carrying around 49 people have gone missing in the country’s Far Eastern Amur region. The An-24 aircraft took off from Blagoveshchensk, the region’s administrative centre, and was heading towards the Tynda town. However, the plane disappeared from radar near the Chinese border.

As per preliminary reports, the plane operated by Siberia-based airline Angara was carrying 43 passengers and 6 crew members. Emergency Situations Ministry said that the plane disappeared from radar and then didn’t respond to calls. The plane was several kilometres away from the airport in Tynda.

Government has launched a search operation to locate the aircraft. Regional governor Vasily Orlov said, “All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane.”